Elon Musk: ‘China Rocks,’ America Is Full of ‘Complacency and Entitlement’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated in a recent interview that people in the United States are “entitled” and “complacent” while Chinese citizens are “smart” and “hard-working people.”

CNBC reports that in a recent interview with Automotive News’ “Daily Drive” podcast, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk complained of the “entitled” and “complacent” character of U.S. citizens while praising the “smart” and “hard-working” people of China. This is far from the first time that Musk has cozied up to communist China.

Musk criticized New York and California, states that have both gone to extreme lengths to support Musk’s businesses with tax breaks, regulatory credits, and regular government help. Breitbart News has reported extensively on the government subsidies that Musk and his companies have taken advantage of.

Jason Stein, the publisher of Automotive News who conducted the interview with Musk, asked him “How about China as an EV strategy leader in the world?” to which Musk replied: “China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great. People there – there’s like a lot of smart, hard-working people. And they’re really — they’re not entitled, they’re not complacent, whereas I see in the United States increasingly much more complacency and entitlement especially in places like the Bay Area, and L.A. and New York.”

Chinese government officials helped Tesla secure loans worth approximately $1.6 billion last year to construct Tesla’s Shanghai facility. Despite the Shanghai government helping Tesla to begin production again after the region was struck by a Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, Musk claims that the Chinese government is not as helpful to Tesla as it is to domestic companies.

“They have been supportive. But it would be weird if they were more supportive to a non-Chinese company. They’re not,” said Musk. During the interview, Musk also compared the U.S., California, and New York to sports teams about to lose their winning status.

“When you’ve been winning for too long you sort of take things for granted,” Musk stated. “The United States, and especially like California and New York, you’ve been winning for too long. When you’ve been winning too long you take things for granted. So, just like some pro sports team they win a championship you know a bunch of times in a row, they get complacent and they start losing.”

Listen to the full podcast at Automotive News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com