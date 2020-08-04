UC Irvine Student Says He Was Targeted After University Posted His Conservative Group to Social Media

The University of California, Irvine, apologized after it highlighted a conservative student organization on its Instagram page in June. Now, the president of the targeted student organization claims that he’s receiving hostile messages from other students.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the law school at UC Irvine apologized over its decision to highlight the campus chapter of the Federalist Society, a conservative group. Now, the chapter’s president is speaking out about his experience as one of the few conservative law students at a progressive institution.

In a follow-up Instagram post, UC-Irvine apologized for their decision to highlight the Federalist Society. The post suggests that the university failed to uphold its “inclusive excellence” when it chose to mention the conservative student organization.

We apologize for Tuesday’s Instagram post and the abrupt removal of comments. The UCI Law community values inclusive excellence and tough conversations. In our desire to continue to highlight different student organizations each week, we highlighted UCI’s Federalist Society. We do not edit a student group’s self-description. We apologize both for the timing of the post and for disabling comments. We appreciate the members of our community who reached out to us, and welcome conversations with any student or groups of students. You spoke, we will continue to listen, and we will take affirmative steps to evaluate how best to manage this account, keeping your concerns in mind.

Richie Angel, the president of the Federal Society at UC-Irvine, spoke with Campus Reform this week about the university’s decision to apologize for highlighting his organization.

“To say that it’s bad timing to highlight the Federalist Society and then call us a white supremacist organization, I fail to understand what would be good timing to highlight a white supremacist organization. And if we’re not a racist group, why would it be bad timing to highlight us during the week of Juneteenth?” Angel said.

“I had received…a private message from a fellow student whom I had never met who said ‘I don’t know you but if you ever see me on campus, don’t even think about talking to me. I’m disgusted to even go to the same school as you,” Angel added.

