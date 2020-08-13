The Intercept: College Dems ‘Engineered’ Claims that Candidate Had Sexual Contact with Students

Chapters of the College Democrats in the state of Massachusetts accused Democratic congressional candidate Alex Morse of using his position of influence to engage in romantic relationships with college students. The Intercept reports that members of the College Democrats had planned to target Morse’s campaign with the release of these accusations as early as last October.

According to a report by Fox News, Democratic congressional candidate Alex Morse apologized after he was accused of leveraging his political influence to have inappropriate “sexual contact” with college-aged men.

An email sent by the College Democrats of Massachusetts this week claims that Morse had sexual relationships with students at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where Morse lectured on political science.

“We have heard countless stories of Morse adding students to his ‘Close Friends Story’ and Direct Messaging members of College Democrats on Instagram in a way that makes these students feel pressured to respond due to his status,” the email reads. “Even if these scenarios are mutually consensual, the pattern of Morse using his platform and taking advantage of his position of power for romantic or sexual gain, specifically toward young students, is unacceptable.”

The Intercept reported on Wednesday that leaked chat conversations amongst members of the College Democrats suggest that they had “engineered” a plan to target Morse’s campaign as early as last October. “This will sink his campaign,” one student said. The report claims that the student in question had told friends that he wanted to work for Morse’s adversary, Representative Richard Neal (D-MA), upon his re-election to Congress in the fall.

In a statement, Morse said that he will work to recognize his “position of power” in the future. He said that he would meet with members of the College Democrats to address their concerns.

“I want to be clear that every relationship I’ve had has been consensual. However, I also recognize that I have to be cognizant of my position of power,” Morse wrote. “I am committed to meeting with any person or group, including the College Dems, to answer any questions and address any concerns.”

