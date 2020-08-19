Twitter ‘Mistakenly’ Suspends ‘Team Trump On Tour’ Account

Twitter recently suspended the account of the Team Trump On Tour group, which is traveling across the country in support of President Trump ahead of the Republican National Convention. The company has reinstated the account, blaming the suspension on a mistake.

Recently, supporters of President Trump began a bus tour across America ahead of the Republican National Convention. The tour features two buses driving across the country to multiple events to show support for the president with one bus started its tour in Kissimmee, Florida, while the other set off from Salfordsville, Pennsylvania.

The tour has featured speakers such as Eric Trump, Trump 2020 senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez (R). The Women for Trump Bus Tour launch has featured Lara Trump, Mercedes Schlapp, and Katrina Pierson.

This week, former Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who has been involved with the tour, tweeted that the @TeamTrumpOnTour account was suspended from Twitter. “We had enthusiastic crowds throughout Nevada — so of course @Twitter suspended our TeamTrumpOnTour account and tried to silence our voices,” said Grenell.

We had enthusiastic crowds throughout Nevada – so of course @Twitter suspended our TeamTrumpOnTour account and tried to silence our voices for @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/2hMI8gpnsV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020

Grenell further wondered if the group’s events on the tour provoked Twitter into suspending the account: “Which event was it in Nevada that infuriated @Twitter – Latinos for Trump? Blacks for Trump? or Gays for Trump?”

Which event was it in Nevada that infuriated @Twitter – Latinos for Trump? Blacks for Trump? or Gays for Trump? The Nevada media should be asking questions! https://t.co/JGicc5vDGP — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for comment, a Twitter spokesperson responded: “This account was mistakenly caught in a spam filter. This has been reversed and the account has been reinstated.”

The Team Trump on Tour account has since been reactivated.

Breitbart News will be reporting on the tour as the Republican National Convention approaches.

