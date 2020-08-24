Twitter ‘Mistakenly’ Suspends Young Conservatives of Texas for Two Days

Twitter reinstated the account for the Young Conservatives of Texas organization following a two-day suspension. Twitter claims that the account was suspended by a “spam filter” that is built into the platform.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the Young Conservatives of Texas had their Twitter account suspended for two days without explanation. The account was quickly reinstated after a reporter reached out to Twitter to inquire about the suspension.

The organization claims that its Twitter account was shut down on Wednesday. In an email about the ban, Twitter told the organization that “unusual activity” on the account led to the ban.

However, a Twitter spokesperson told Campus Reform this week that the account was accidentally suspended by a spam filter built into the platform.

“The account you referenced was mistakenly caught in a spam filter. This has been reversed and the account has been reinstated,” the spokesperson said.

Breitbart News reported in July 2018 that Twitter was “shadowbanning” conservative accounts. Even the left-leaning VICE News published a report detailing Twitter’s effort to restrict the reach of conservative accounts. Although the Young Conservatives of Texas were overtly suspended, Vice confirmed the reporting of Breitbart News and others on Twitter’s covert activity to suppress conservatives from spreading information virally on the platform.

Vice wrote:

The Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, several conservative Republican congressmen, and Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesman no longer appear in the auto-populated drop-down search box on Twitter, VICE News has learned. It’s a shift that diminishes their reach on the platform — and it’s the same one being deployed against prominent racists to limit their visibility. The profiles continue to appear when conducting a full search, but not in the more convenient and visible drop-down bar. (The accounts appear to also populate if you already follow the person.)

