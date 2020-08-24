Zoom Suffers Massive Outages on First Day of Online School

Video-conferencing app Zoom, which is being relied on by many school districts across the country for online classes, is suffering a massive outage right as many children attempt to begin their first day of classes.

Gizmodo reports that the popular video-conferencing app Zoom is suffering outages across the United States as many children attempt to use the service to attend their online classes on the first day of school. Gizmodo notes that Zoom’s official Twitter account was slow to mention the outages, but users across the U.S. have commented about issues they’ve had attempting to log into the service.

not Zoom going down on the first day of school — king crissle (@crissles) August 24, 2020

Zoom just went down worldwide. It is part of the new reality of virtual learning like a digital "snow day." Of course, there is no ritual that fits. My kids would flush ice cubes down the toilet to cause snow days but flushing one's laptop is quite expensive and difficult. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 24, 2020

Is @zoom_us down for anyone else? https://t.co/8tSNNkdBm6 says that all systems are operational but when I try joining a meeting, I'm getting: There is no accout for zuora account id:… (3,201) — Petr Broz (@ipetrbroz) August 24, 2020

According to DownDetector.com, outage reports spiked earlier today with more than 8,000 reports being received within a matter of hours beginning just after 8AM Eastern time. The reports appear to come from major East Coast cities including New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington.

Gizmodo reached out to Zoom about the issue, a spokesperson replied: “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Zoom finally commented on Twitter about the outages, claiming a fix is coming soon.

Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption. Follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

