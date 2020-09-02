Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Netflix Production Deal

Months after announcing plans to step back from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix.

Engadget reports that British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix eight months after announcing plans to step down from their official royal duties. The pair have lived in Los Angeles since March and have now set up their own production company.

Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to make documentaries, feature films, scripters shows, and even children’s series exclusively for Netflix. In a statement to the New York Times the couple said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The couple believes that Netflix “will help us share impactful content that unlocks action” through its “unprecedented reach.” Netflix has more than 192 million subscribers according to recent reports.

Despite previously working as an actress, Markle reportedly does not plan to appear in any of Netflix’s new productions or to continue acting. She does, however, state that she and her husband may appear in documentaries. Harry will appear in the Paralympic Games documentary Rising Phoenix which was released on Netflix last week.

Netflix has yet to disclose the financial details of the deal but has a track record of paying extremely well in order to attract prominent names to its platform. Netflix previously struck a similar deal with Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018 and their production company delivered the documentary American Factory.

