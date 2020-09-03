Judge Bans Use of SAT, ACT for University of California Admission

A California judge ruled this week that the University of California will no longer be permitted to consider SAT or ACT scores as part of their admissions process. The University of California system had already decided in May that it would make the submission of SAT and ACT scores optional for all applicants.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, the nine campuses of the University of California system will no longer be permitted to consider an applicant’s SAT and ACT score as part of the admissions process.

The university system decided to make the standardized test requirement optional back in May as part of a larger effort to increase diversity in the student body.

This week, a California court held that standardized test scores gave an unfair advantage to students that were able to find a testing location during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Breitbart News reported in March that dozens of administration of the SAT exam were canceled due to the coronavirus.

The court specifically claimed that disabled students were penalized by the system’s decision because the pandemic made it impractical for them to find an administration of the SAT that accommodated their specific needs.

In a statement, the university said that it disagrees with the court’s ruling. “UC respectfully disagrees with the court’s ruling,” the statement reads. “An injunction may interfere with the University’s efforts to implement appropriate and comprehensive admissions policies and with its ability to attract and enroll students of diverse backgrounds and experiences.”

