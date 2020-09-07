Elon Musk: Berlin Tesla Factory Will Feature ‘Ravecave’

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced plans for a fundamental redesign of Tesla’s electric vehicles and the construction of a “ravecave” at the company’s planned Berlin production plant.

Reuters reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s production plant in Brandenburg, Germany, will be used to demonstrate a new complete overhaul of how its cars are constructed, as well as making new electric car battery cells and battery packs.

Musk made the comments to bystanders at Gruenheide which is located on the o outskirts of Berlin where Telsa is building a new European factory. Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle and maybe even new battery cells at the site, according to Musk.

“It will be the first time that there will be a transformation in the core structural design of the vehicle. It’s quite a big thing. Both manufacturing, engineering and design as well,” Musk said in a video posted to the Teslarati website.

Musk stated that Tesla wants to accelerate a transition to sustainable energy, not just make vehicles. “The three elements needed for a sustainable energy future are sustainable energy generation, energy storage, and sustainable transport, electric cars,” Musk said.

“I think we will be building some batteries and cells and other things here. That will be good for stationary storage of wind and solar,” Musk stated. Discussing the construction of the German factory, Musk stated: “We will start off with the factory but we will also do some original engineering and design work. It is going to be, actually to be totally frank, better than the one in the U.S.”

Musk signed autographs for fans near the construction site and stated that he has plans for a “ravecave” on the roof on the new factory which would be a “real fun place to work.” Musk added: “I think a ravecave is culturally necessary.”

Tesla’s construction of the German plant has not gone completely smoothly, in February Breitbart News reported that the company was ordered to stop clearing forest land near Berlin for the construction of the factory. Read more at Breitbart News here.

