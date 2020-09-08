U. of Kansas Students Demand Campus Coronavirus Closure, Plan Strike

Students at the University of Kansas have scheduled a strike, demanding that administrators shut down the campus. The protest comes in response to a spike in positive coronavirus cases on campus. Over 500 students have tested positive for the virus since students arrived on campus a few weeks ago.

Now, hundreds of students are planning to skip their classes to protest the administration’s decision to keep the campus open.

A petition with nearly 700 signatures calls on administrators to shut down the campus to mitigate the spread. “This petition is our demand that Chancellor Girod and Provost Bichelmeyer be accountable for the health of the communities which are profoundly impacted by their decisions,” the petition reads.

“As members of our respective communities, we must collectively demand that our safety and financial security is guaranteed,” it continues. “This means that by signing this petition, we will sacrifice our individual interests for the greater good of the community by demanding that campus closes.”

The petition calls on the university to provide hazard pay to all essential workers that would be impacted by the campus shut down.

Breitbart News reported in August that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suspended in-person classes after a spike in positive coronavirus tests. Students were forced to leave campus and return to their homes where they will continue the rest of their semester remotely.

