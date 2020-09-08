UCLA Students Call for Removal of Department Chair for Not Being the ‘PC Police’

Students at UCLA are calling for the removal of Eli Gafni, the chair of the computer science department, over his defense of a colleague’s use of the term “Wuhan virus.” Gafni told students that were upset by the term that “what is ‘sensitive’ to you might feel like PC police to others,” leading to the petition for his removal over “ethical” failures.

According to a report by the College Fix, students at UCLA are calling for the removal of the chair of the computer science department, Eli Gafni, over his decision to defend a colleague that had used the term “Wuhan virus.”

After a student informed Gafni that one of the professors in the computer science department had used the term “Wuhan virus.” Gafni told the student that they were politicizing the pandemic by insisting that the term is offensive.

“Using [Wuhan virus] could have been innocent,” Gafni said in an email to the student. “By pointing it out you make a political issue out of it. This list isn’t for political issues and not to educate ME on what terms to use…And perhaps you can email some sources in China who attribute it to the US Army.”

“What is ‘sensitive’ to you might feel like PC police to others. So instead of resolving disagreement about speech in public, keep it private for anybody who might have violated your sensitivity,” Gafni continued.

The petition urges administrators to remove Gafni from his role as the chair of the computer science department, citing his “ethical” failures.

“Although Professor Gafni has demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and excellence in his academic work, he has not exhibited the strong sense of ethical and societal responsibilities or the collaborative skills – especially with regard to clear communication and inclusivity – that are essential for this role,” the petition reads.

Breitbart News reported in August that a professor at Syracuse University was placed on leave after using the term “Wuhan flu” in his syllabus.

