Elon Musk Breaks Promise Not to Send China Built Tesla Cars Around the World

Despite previously explicitly promising not to, Elon Musk’s Tesla has announced plans to send its Chinese-built Model 3 vehicles to Europe and other markets.

Electrek reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla is preparing to send its made-in-China Model 3 vehicle to Europe and other markets despite Musk stating that Tesla would do exactly that. When the company began building its Shanghai factory, Musk reassured people that Tesla was not shifting production capacity to China with Musk stating that it was to supply local demand in China, not export to other markets.

This promise was made during the peak of the trade war between the U.S. and China, at one point Musk even stated that higher-end Model 3 and Model Y vehicles fo the Chinese market would still be produced in the United States and that the Chinese factory would only produce “affordable versions” of the Model 3 and Model Y for local demand in China.

Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China. All Model S/X & higher cost versions of Model 3/Y will still be built in US for WW market, incl China. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2019

These plans have changed since the pandemic and the closure of Tesla’s California factory. Following the closure, Tesla began producing higher-end versions of its Model 3 in China but has not stopped since reopening its Fremont factory.

Bloomberg recently reported:

China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside the country will likely start mass production in the fourth quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to be delivered from the US. Shipments could start as soon as the end of this year, or early 2021, according to the people.

The move would be a major change in strategy compared to plans previously announced by Tesla. Musk has previously discussed building a new electric car in China for worldwide export but not the Model 3 vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tesla still appears to be facing major quality issues as Jalopnik recently reported that Model Y owners discovered what Jalopnik called “Home Depot shit” being used to mount critical engine parts. Photos from inside Model Y vehicles show a liquid-cooled condenser mounted to the engine using tape, a metal strap, and what appears to be pieces of wooden corner molding which are usually purchased in an eight-foot strip from Home Depot and cut to size.

