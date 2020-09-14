YouTube Censors Video of Trump Coronavirus Adviser for Contradicting W.H.O.

Big Tech platforms continue to censor conservatives for offering commentary on the Chinese coronavirus. The latest victim is the Hoover Institution, the Stanford University-based conservative think tank, which posted a video to YouTube of an interview with Hoover Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas, who is now serving as a coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump. The Google-owned platform censored the video as it “contradicts the World Health Organization or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19.”

YouTube recently took down an interview featuring one of the institution’s senior fellows, Dr. Scott Atlas. Dr. Atlas is also acting as a coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump. According to the think-tank’s press release, Dr. Atlas recommended that K-12 schools be opened.

The video is still available on Facebook as of this writing.

Via the Hoover Institution:

Dr. Scott Atlas is the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, an accomplished physician, and a scholar of public health. For several weeks, Dr. Atlas has been making the case in print and in other media that we as a society have overreacted in imposing draconian restrictions on movement, gatherings, schools, sports, and other activities. He is not a COVID-19 denier—he believes the virus is a real threat and should be managed as such. But, as Dr. Atlas argues, there are some age groups and activities that are subject to very low risk. The one-size-fits-all approach we are currently using is overly authoritarian, inefficient, and not based in science. Dr. Atlas’s prescription includes more protection for people in nursing homes, two weeks of strict self-isolation for those with mild symptoms, and most importantly, the opening of all K–12 schools.

The full transcript of the now-censored video is available here.

This comes just a week after Twitter censored Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congressional candidate in Georgia’s 14th district, for arguing that children should not be made to wear masks.

“Children should not wear masks” said Greene. who is running to be the next Republican congresswoman from Georgia. “It’s unhealthy for their psychological, emotional, and educational growth. Especially boys, forcing boys to wear masks is emasculating.”

