Florida Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel Supports Ban on Opponent Laura Loomer’s Ads

Rep. Lois Frankel, the Democrat congresswoman representing Florida’s 21st district, supports the ban of one of her opponent Laura Loomer’s ads from social media platforms.

Frankel’s opponent, Loomer, has already been blacklisted from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and a number of other tech platforms.

The ad that Frankel wants banned attacks the four-term Democrat congresswoman for supporting the militant, far-left Black Lives Matter movement, highlighting the BLM organization’s attacks on U.S. support for Israel.

The ad can be watched below:

NEW: Laura Loomer's latest ad which will soon be airing in South Florida pic.twitter.com/JHKr0oz1mc — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2020

After the ad was posted, Frankel retweeted a Democrat-aligned activist who called for it to be banned from social media.

The Democrat party is openly in favor of Big Tech censorship. The DNC and the Biden campaign have both called on Facebook to censor Trump ads they accuse of “misinformation,” a request that even Facebook believed went too far, and rejected.

“This isn’t just about Laura Loomer’s ability to speak,” said Loomer campaign strategist Karen Giorno, “It’s also about yours. By openly advocating for her political opponent’s voice to be suppressed, Lois Frankel is revealing her contempt and apathy for the rights of voters who overwhelmingly selected Loomer as their candidate during the Republican primary.”

“Frankel should be ashamed. We’ve come to expect indifference, snobbery, and indolence from this Congresswoman. But even we are amazed to see her endorsing an unambiguous appeal for suppression, especially when she knows that her challenger is the most banned woman in the world already. More to the point, Loomer is also her legitimate opponent, a constituent in Frankel’s district, and a citizen of the United States.”