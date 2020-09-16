Twitter Blacklists Chinese Virologist Who Claims Coronavirus Was Manufactured in Wuhan Lab

Dr. Li-Meng Yan
Lucas Nolan

Twitter has blacklisted the account of Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who claims that coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

The New York Post reports that Chinese virologist named Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, has been suspended from Twitter shortly after giving an interview where she claimed that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Dr. Yan alleged that China was covering up evidence that the virus came from a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Yan told Carlson: “They don’t want the people to know this truth. Also, that’s why I got suspended, I got suppression [and] I am the target that China Communist Part wants to [sic] disappear.”

Carlson replied to Dr. Yan stating: “I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt so I’m going to assume you’re not an anti-Chinese racist so it’s not clear why Twitter would shut you down or why you’re being ignored by the rest of the US media.”

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for more information, a representative for the social media site stated that Twitter had no comment on the issue. Dr. Yan published a paper on Monday on the open-access repository website Zenote that she claims backs up her claims and details how COVID-19 could be “conveniently created” in a lab setting in six months.

The paper, which features two co-authors, claims to note how “SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus.” Beyond this paper, there is not yet scientific evidence and support for her claims.

Many have posted to Twitter questioning the removal of Dr. Yan’s account:

Breitbart News will continue to follow this story and update readers are more information is available.

