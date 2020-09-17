Twitter Suspends Kanye West

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for posting the phone number of a Forbes editor shortly after posting images to the platform of what the presidential candidate claims are pages from his recording contracts with Universal Music Group.

Twitter banned the Grammy-winning billionaire from tweeting for 12 hours after West went on a tweet storm on Wednesday, which included the rapper posting the phone number of a Forbes editor, as well as him urinating on a Grammy award.

“Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods,” tweeted conservative firebrand Candace Owens on Wednesday. “#FreeKanye.”

Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods. #FreeKanye — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2020

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the rapper’s 12-hour suspension, telling Newsweek that “the tweet was removed for posting private information, and the account has been temporarily locked in accordance with our Private Information policy.”

The tweet in question reportedly contained the phone number of a Forbes editor, which violated the Twitter Rules, as posting personal information such as a phone number or home address is considered “doxing.” The report added that West had also urged his followers to call the Forbes editor. The tweet was removed by the social media platform and replaced with a note saying that it had violated the Twitter Rules.

West’s Twitter suspension also follows a multi-day tirade on the platform, in which the rapper compared the music industry and the NBA to a “modern day slave ship,” saying that he will not release any more new music under his current contract.

Watch below:

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The rapper also posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy award amid a battle he is embroiled in with Universal Music Group. “Trust me … I WONT STOP” tweeted West, along with a video that appeared to show the rapper urinating on a Grammy award that was placed inside a toilet.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.