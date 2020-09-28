Cal State Long Beach Shuts Down In-Person Classes Based on 5 Positive Coronavirus Tests

Cal State Long Beach shut down its in-person classes this week after five students tested positive for coronavirus. The campus was operating in a reduced capacity prior to the shutdown as part of a broad mitigation effort by the California State University system. Only 1,000 students are living on campus this fall.

According to a report by the Sacramento Bee, Cal State Long Beach has opted to shut down in-person classes over the weekend after five students tested positive for coronavirus. Like many other university campuses, Cal State Long Beach is operating in a reduced capacity this fall, with only 1,000 students residing on campus.

The university announced on Saturday that all students that reside on campus have been placed into quarantine. These students will be tested for coronavirus this week by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, all in-person class sessions will shift online for the next two weeks.

Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley noted in a letter published on Saturday that the campus was operating in a reduced capacity due to restrictions put in place by the university system.

“As you know, we took a conservative approach to the fall semester by vastly reducing the number of students in our residence halls and the number of classes offered on campus,” Conoley wrote in the letter. “Unfortunately, even with our proactive efforts we need to adapt and respond to this new challenge.”

Breitbart News reported this month that California State University was one of the first institutions to announce that it will operate its 23 campuses in a reduced capacity during the spring semester.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.