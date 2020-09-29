Microsoft Outage Locks Users Out of Office Suite, Email

A recent issue with Microsoft’s Office 365 platform left many users completely locked out of Microsoft Office, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams which many have used as their primary means of work communication during the coronavirus pandemic.

TechCrunch reports that Microsoft has begun investigating an authentication outage that looked Office 365 users out of the platform preventing them from accessing Microsoft products such as Office, Outlook, and Teams.

Microsoft’s status dashboard stated that the issue started at 2:25 p.m. PT on Monday and impacted users across the globe for hours. Microsoft stated that some government users may be impacted by the issue, which may have impacted 911 communications in 14 states. The company stated in a series of tweets that it attempted to fix the issue but was forced to roll back its changes after the fix failed.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

We've rolled back the change that is likely the source of impact and are monitoring the environment to validate that service is recovering. Please visit https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for additional information on this issue. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

Around 5:40 p.m., Microsoft stated that it was “seeing improvement for multiple services” after earlier “rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue.”

