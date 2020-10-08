John McAfee Arrested in Spain on Charges of U.S. Tax Evasion

John McAfee, the tech pioneer behind one of the world’s first consumer anti-virus programs, was indicted for tax evasion by the DOJ and was arrested in Spain, where he now faces extradition back to America.

McAfee is accused of hiding cryptocurrency, a yacht, real estate, and other properties under other peoples’ names to evade taxes, according to a statement released by the DOJ this week.

McAfee earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, according to the indictment, which adds that McAfee had also allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources from 2014 to 2018.

The indictment adds that McAfee allegedly evaded taxes by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of other people, and that McAfee attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets in a similar manner. Those assets included property, vehicles, and a yacht.

If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion, as well as a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also alleges that McAfee made over $23.1 million in concealed payment from promoting at least seven cryptocurrencies on Twitter that were materially false and misleading, according to a report by Reuters.

The SEC claims that “McAfee leveraged his fame to make more than $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation” by recommending seven coin offerings, or ICOs, to his Twitter followers.

The SEC added that McAfee’s cryptocurrency recommendations were “materially false and misleading,” as he tried to sell “virtually worthless” cryptocurrencies by encouraging his investors to purchase securities without revealing his own holdings.

In August, McAfee was arrested in Norway for wearing a woman’s undergarment as a coronavirus mask.

His thong mask: It doesn't recycle his exhaled carbon dioxide, like over the ear masks.

(Breathing impaired people are exempt from wearing masks because masks impair respiration). Masks stop bacteria. Not viruses people! He was arrested for what he believes.

Thank you my love. pic.twitter.com/Vm7ZjyR6bz — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 10, 2020

In a July 2019 tweet, McAfee claimed that “The CIA has attempted to collect us,” adding, “we are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days.”

The tweet included a photo of him on a yacht holding a rifle.

The CIA has attempted to collect us. We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/o79zsbxISl — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 19, 2019

McAfee was later arrested in the Dominican Republic after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht with weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, according to officials in the Caribbean Island.

