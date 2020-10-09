DOJ Sues Yale for Discrimination Against Asian and White Students

The DOJ filed a lawsuit against Yale University on Thursday over charges that the university’s admissions office unlawfully discriminates against Asian and white applicants. Yale receives about $600 million in federal funding each year and holds an endowment of $30 billion.

According to a press release, the DOJ has filed a lawsuit against Yale University for allegedly discriminatory practices by the university’s admissions office. The lawsuit claims that the university discriminates against both Asian and white applicants during the admissions process. In fact, the department believes that race is the “determinative factor” in hundreds of admission decisions each year.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said that the Justice Department is working diligently to end illegal race discrimination by America’s colleges and universities. Dreiband said that he wants American students to know that they will be judged by colleges and universities based on their merit.

Illegal race discrimination by colleges and universities must end. This nation’s highest ideals include the notion that we are all equal under the law. For centuries, people from all over the world have learned of this ideal, left their ancestral homes, and come to the United States hoping that this country would live up to its ideals and that they and their families could enjoy equal opportunity and pursue the American dream. Countless Americans have pursued their dreams through higher education, and they continue to do so. All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the color of their skin. To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division.”

The Justice Department believes that the university has violated Title VI by discriminating against students on this basis of their race. “No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, … be subjected to discrimination under any program … receiving Federal financial assistance,” the relevant section of Title VI reads.

The press release points out that Yale University receives approximately $600 million each year in federal funding. The university’s endowment currently sits at over $30 billion.

Breitbart News reported in August that the Department of Justice had begun an investigation into discriminatory practices at Yale. The investigation followed a lawsuit filed against Harvard University over allegations that they, too, discriminated against Asian-American applicants during the admissions process.

