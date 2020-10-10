Twitter Won’t Confirm if Scully ‘Hack’ Is Under Investigation

Twitter declined to comment on whether the alleged “hack” of C-SPAN reporter Steve Scully’s account is under investigation, despite assurances from the Presidential Debates Commission that an investigation is taking place.

“Steve Scully notified us that his Twitter account was hacked. CPD reported the apparent hack to the FBI and Twitter, and we understand that the federal authorities and Twitter are looking into the issue,” said the CPD on its official Twitter account.

However, responding to an email from Breitbart News, Twitter officially declined to comment on whether or not such an investigation is underway.

Scully, who was set to moderate the now-canceled second debate between President Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden, claimed his account was hacked after he sent a public message to former Trump official turned critic of the President, Anthony Scaramucci, asking if he should respond to Trump’s allegations of pro-Biden bias.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to trump,” asked Scully on Friday.

“Ignore. He is having a hard enough time,” responded Scaramucci.

Scully has been dogged by allegations of bias towards Joe Biden and against Donald Trump. As Breitbart News’ Kyle Olson recently reported, Scully even interned for then-Senator Biden in the 1980s:

When Scully spoke at Utah Valley University in 2010, this is how a biography described him: “Before coming to C-SPAN, Steve covered business, politics, and local government as a reporter and anchor at WHEC-TV (NBC Affiliate) in Rochester, NY, Prior to that, he was an anchor and reporter at WSEE-TV in Erie, PA, and WHBF-TV (CBS Affiliates) in Rock Island, IL. Steve taught several courses on the media & politics at St. John Fisher College & Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, between 1988-90. While attending college, he served as an intern in the office of Delaware Sen. Joseph R. Biden [D], and later a staff assistant in Sen. Edward M. Kennedy’s [D-MA] media affairs office. (emphasis added)”

Breitbart News will continue to report on the alleged hack of Scully’s Twitter account.

