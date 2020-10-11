Mathematical Association: Critical Race Theory Necessary to Fight ‘Human Biases’ in Math

The Mathematical Association of America recently released a statement in which it pushed back against President Donald Trump’s recent executive to curtail the teaching of critical race theory. The association argued that mathematics contains “human biases” that can only be corrected by promoting critical race theory and other radical doctrines developed on college campuses over the past two decades to math educators and students.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the Mathematical Association of America is pushing back against the President’s recent order to curtail the promotion of critical race theory.

Breitbart News reported in September that President Trump issued an executive order to stop the federal government from teaching “critical race theory” during diversity training. Critical race theory is a philosophy developed by law professors in the 1980s. Its advocates believe that many aspects of American society needs to be reevaluated in light of the nation’s history of slavery and discrimination towards minority groups.

In its statement, the Mathematical Association of America argued that the math community needs critical race theory to correct the “human biases” that allegedly exist within the history of mathematics.

“It is time for all members of our profession to acknowledge that mathematics is created by humans and therefore inherently carries human biases,” the statement reads. “Until this occurs, our community and our students cannot reach full potential. Reaching this potential in mathematics relies upon the academy and higher education engaging in critical, challenging, sometimes uncomfortable conversations about the detrimental effects of race and racism on our community. The time is now to move mathematics and education forward in pursuit of justice.”

Breitbart News reported in August that the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health promoted the claim that two plus equals five. The equation is used by postmodern theorists to promote the notion that the Western notion of “objectivity” has been tainted by racism and discrimination.

“Statements like ‘2+2 = 4’ are abstractions. What that means is they’re generalizations of ‘something.’ You should always think of these statements as associated with an underlying reality,” one Harvard researcher wrote. “As a data analyst, I love numbers but It’s my job to connect them to reality.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.