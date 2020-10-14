Report: DOJ Ready to Charge Google over Search Monopoly

A recent report alleges that the Justice Department plans to charge Google with violating antitrust laws this week in the largest action taken against a U.S. tech firm in two decades.

The suit will reportedly focus on the company’s monopolistic behavior and could target the company’s advertising business which the Justice Department has also been investigating. Politico reports that one remedy proposal under discussion is to require Google to sell its Chrome web browser.

Breitbart News recently reported that a report from top Democratic Congressional lawmakers about the Masters of the Universe including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google, determined that the companies engage in a range of anti-competitive behavior and that antitrust laws must be overhauled to reign them in.

The introduction to the report states: “To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons.”

The report, which is about 400 pages long, was written by the majority staff of the Democratic members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust. It is the culmination of a 16-month investigation into whether tech firms abuse their power and whether the country’s antitrust laws need to be adjusted to better regulate the tech industry.

Doug Gansler, former Democratic attorney general of Maryland and onetime president of the National Association of Attorneys General, now head of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft’s state attorneys general practice, commented on the reports of a possible antitrust case against Google stating: “It would be curious to bring a case of this nature, against one of the biggest companies in the world, weeks before an election.”

