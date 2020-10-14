Twitter Censors Links to New York Post Biden Bombshell

Twitter shut down links to the New York Post’s bombshell story about the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine, branding links to the newspaper’s story “unsafe” and claiming the story lacked “authoritative information.” The Masters of the Universe are also citing policies against “hacked materials” for censoring the Post story.

The bombshell Post story indicates that – contrary to his previous denials — Joe Biden allegedly did meet with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, arranged by his son Hunter, who was then working as a lobbyist for the company.

The story made the front page of the Post, which also reveals that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is investigating emails provided to it by a whistleblower, allegedly between Hunter Biden and executives at Burisma.

Joe Biden has previously said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

But according to emails obtained by the Post, Hunter introduced his father to a Burisma executive less than a year before the then-VP pressured the Ukrainian government into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari revealed that Twitter was blocking him from posting a link to the Biden-Ukraine story, calling it “potentially harmful.”

“This is a Big Tech information coup,” said Ahmari. “This is digital civil war.”

This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war. I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden. pic.twitter.com/BKNQmAG19H — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 14, 2020

The New York Post‘s account on Twitter has also reportedly been locked, according to the Post’s business reporter, Noah Manskar.

The Post's primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against "distribution of hacked material," per email we received from Twitter https://t.co/wbeYd6c3CA — Noah Manskar (@noahmanskar) October 14, 2020

And the Post’s original tweet of the story appears to have been deleted by Twitter.

It appears that users outside of the United States are still allowed to post the link. Twitter’s censorship appears to be restricted to American users.

By only censoring American news in America, Twitter is clearly and deliberately interfering in the 2020 election by going out of its way to ban Americans from reading the news about the Democrat candidate for president. https://t.co/fTUQIEjTON — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 14, 2020

Widespread reports have since added that Twitter appears to be blocking the link sent in DMs.

A Twitter spokesman said: “in line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or images of the material in question on Twitter.”

According to Twitter, the story lacks “authoritative information,” although Twitter would not explain or substantiate this allegation any further.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.