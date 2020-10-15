House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) posted the entire text of an explosive New York Post story about Hunter and Joe Biden on his congressional website on Thursday, after Twitter censored a link to the House Judiciary GOP’s website where the story text was also posted.

The House Judiciary GOP account tweeted, along with a link to Jordan’s website: “Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!”



Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan's website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won't stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

By approximately Thursday 9:35 a.m. ET, clicking on the link to Jordan’s website did not trigger a warning from Twitter.

The move came after Twitter added a warning before allowing people to access the story text posted on the House Judiciary GOP’s website.

The warning said:

Warning: this link may be unsafe. https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy. This link could fall into any of the below categories: malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices

spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience

violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm

certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules Back to previous page Ignore this warning and continue

Twitter is now censoring a government site…you will never see Twitter post a warning like this against a Chinese government site. https://t.co/4h6n4unmHW pic.twitter.com/PUcMrpWLRe — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) October 15, 2020

Twitter also used the same warning for the Post‘s follow-up story on Thursday about Hunter Biden making a lucrative deal with a Chinese firm that benefitted his family.

Twitter also on Thursday began taking action against accounts for posting photos of Hunter Biden that were published by the Post.

I tried to post this tweet (unblurred) 30 minutes ago. My account was instantly locked by @Twitter who demanded I delete it. Why @jack? Why are you protecting @JoeBiden’s son? Are you in the pay of @TheDemocrats? pic.twitter.com/1VzeeKfesj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 15, 2020

