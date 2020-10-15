Twitter Blacklists Links to House.gov Document

Twitter has branded links to the website of the House Committee on the Judicary as “potentially unsafe” after Republicans on the Committee posted material from the New York Post’s bombshell Biden-Ukraine story to the website.

Committee Republicans took action after Twitter began censoring links to the Post’s story, which alleges that Joe Biden, while Vice President, met with an executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where his son Hunter Biden was employed on a highly lucrative salary.

“Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost‘s story on Hunter Biden,” said the official Twitter account of the House Judiciary GOP “So we put it on our website for you to read and share. Click, share, and RT!”

Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost's story on Hunter Biden. So we put it on our website for you to read and share. Click, share, and RT! https://t.co/tZwybnoW0e — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2020

Presumably, House Republicans believed that Twitter would not dare censor an official government website. They were wrong — Twitter is now warning users not to click on the link, calling it “potentially unsafe.”

This warning message is usually used to dissuade users from clicking on links that might contain malware, computer viruses, or other genuinely unsafe material.

Twitter is now using it to suppress traffic to a government website, because it contains information about the Biden family’s business dealings that Twitter says “violates its policies.”

In response, the House Judiciary GOP posted the link to the website of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan's website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won't stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

Twitter also locked the official Trump Campaign account, 19 days before the election, as well as the personal account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.