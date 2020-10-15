Twitter Censors Second New York Post Bombshell Story About Hunter Biden

Twitter has censored the distribution of a second New York Post story containing bombshell information about 2020 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden — the latest piece reporting on how Hunter Biden’s emails reveal that he tried to cash in big on behalf of his family with a Chinese energy company.

“Twitter is censoring us — again,” tweeted New York Post’s Sohrab Ahmari on Thursday.

“This is what I — an editor at America’s oldest continuously published newspaper, founded by Alexander Hamilton — get when I try to post our follow-up story on Hunter’s financial shenanigans with the Chinese regime.”

Twitter is censoring us — again. This is what I — an editor at America’s oldest continuously published newspaper, founded by Alexander Hamilton — get when I try to post our follow-up story on Hunter’s financial shenanigans with the Chinese regime. pic.twitter.com/6BUGtqYXhA — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 15, 2020

Ahmari’s tweet included a screenshot of a purported notification the editor received from Twitter, informing him, “Your tweet couldn’t be sent because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

In another instance, Donald Trump Jr. successfully tweeted the link to the Post story. Clicking on the link, however, does not take readers to the actual story, but instead, to a warning page from Twitter informing them that “this link may be unsafe.”

Hunter Biden tried to cash in on behalf of family with Chinese firm: emails "10 held by H for the big guy” "H" appears to be Hunter Biden, but who exactly is "the big guy" here? Joe Biden??? If so he is compromised by China! https://t.co/YOa2GvII5h — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020

On Wednesday, Twitter and Facebook suppressed another Post story about Hunter Biden, which alleged that — contrary to his previous denials — Joe Biden allegedly did meet with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, arranged by his son Hunter, who was then working as a lobbyist for the company.

Twitter labeled links to the story “unsafe,” just like the platform did with Thursday’s story about Hunter Biden and China.

The social media giant had even taken it a step further by branding links to the website of the House Committee on the Judicary as “potentially unsafe” after Republicans on the Committee posted material from the New York Post’s bombshell story to the website.

Twitter has also locked the account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over the sharing of the link, as well as an official Trump campaign account, @TeamTrump — less than three weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.