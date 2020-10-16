Twitter Still Hasn’t Unlocked New York Post’s Account

The Twitter account of the New York Post remains locked, two days after it was censored by the platform over its publication of a bombshell story revealing more alleged links between the Biden family and the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

“Day 2 @nypost still locked out of Twitter” said New York Post deputy political editor Emma-Jo Morris in a post on Twitter.

Day 2 @nypost still locked out of Twitter https://t.co/9SeOjJRrSU — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 16, 2020

The last tweet from the New York Post’s account is dated October 14, the same day the account was locked over the viral Biden-Ukraine story.

The New York Post released explosive emails in the story, revealing that Joe Biden, while Vice President, allegedly met with an executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where his son Hunter Biden was employed on a highly lucrative salary.

Following the release of the story, Facebook artificially suppressed the distribution of the Post’s article, taking the rare step of acting before their “third party fact checkers” weighed in.

Nick Clegg, the former leader of Britain’s pro-E.U., anti-populist Liberal Democrat party — now a VP at Facebook — was reportedly involved in the platform’s decision to censor the Post.

Twitter quickly followed suit, censoring links to the story as “unsafe.” Following backlash, Twitter reportedly reversed this censorship.

Links to the Post’s follow-up story, about Hunter Biden’s attempts to leverage his family name to secure major payouts from Chinese companies, are still marked as “unsafe” by Twitter.

The Post’s Twitter account also remains locked as of Friday evening. If Twitter is following normal procedure, the Post will have to delete the original, rule-violating tweet to unlock the account — an implicit acknowledgement that there was something wrong with the story. If the Post refuses, it will remain locked out of the account.

This removes one of America’s major mainstream news publications, one of the few that is critical of the Bidens, from reaching voters on an influential social media platform just eighteen days before the election.

