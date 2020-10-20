Report: Facebook Employees ‘Ashamed’ by Censorship of NY Post’s Biden Bombshell

A recent report from the New York Post alleges that employees at tech giant Facebook are “ashamed” of the social media giant’s censorship of the Post’s bombshell reports on Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and their alleged dealings with Burisma. According to the Post, one employee wrote, “I was shocked that Facebook did this. We kinda called [brought] this on ourselves. So much for ‘we are not the arbiters of truth.’ “

The New York Post reports that following the mass censorship of the Post’s latest report on Joe Biden and his alleged involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, a Facebook insider told the Post that many at the company are “ashamed” at Facebook’s blatant censorship.

The Post reports that a Facebook insider told the publication: “Facebook is almost an arm of the Democratic Party — an arm of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.” In an email requesting to meet with the Post reporter, the former employee stated that Facebook was “intentionally trying to swing people further to the left.”

The Facebook insider provided the Post with records from conversations between Facebook employees on the anonymous social network Blind where workers at major Silicon Valley firms discuss their workplaces.

One user wrote on Blind: “[Facebook] employees want Trump to lose. If that means rigging [the platform] against him, they don’t care.” The post received 29 “likes” from other employees.

Another user stated: “I was shocked that Facebook did this. We kinda called [brought] this on ourselves. So much for ‘we are not the arbiters of truth.’ ” The post received 15 “likes.”

“Imagine if we censored some leaked Trump stuff. It would be the #1 upvoted question tomorrow for Mark [Zuckerberg company-wide]’s Q&A,” wrote another user. Another simply commented: “Yeah this one is unconscionable. I’m ashamed.”

One employee wrote a detailed outline of their issues with the censorship stating: “Why do people hate Facebook everywhere? Here’s one reason. Freaking one-sided decision. The comms Twitter account [Andy Stone’s] was definitely left-leaning, and it’s a talking point, as well. No proper response to comms feedback. Don’t want to be the what-if person. But we didn’t have problems circulating leaked Trump tax or any other s–t surrounding Trump or COVID.”

Another employee wrote sarcastically: “If Trump loses his supporters won’t totally blame the obvious censorship that is happening right now.” They added: “If Biden wins, all those questions will go away? Hell no. In fact, he is better off losing, if he doesn’t want more scrutiny into his son’s ill-gotten gains.”

Another employee stated: “We’re now begging to be regulated.”

