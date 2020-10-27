‘Can I Change My Vote’ Searches Spike on Google

“Can I change my vote” was trending on Google over the weekend — following the second debate between President Donald Trump and 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden, as well as new revelations involving Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his alleged laptop.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES,” tweeted President Trump on Tuesday.

“Go do it. Most important Election of your life!” the president added.

“Can I change my vote” became one of Google’s top trends following the second presidential debate, as well as following reports and chatter involving Hunter Biden’s seized laptop.

“Did you hear that ‘Can I change my vote’ is trending as a search term on Google?” tweeted professor Nick Flor on Tuesday. “Started peaking right after the final debate / Hunter Biden controversy.”

“This is why social media is trying so hard to censor,” added Flor.

“No it is not EVERY election this happens — contrary to what the correct-the-record mob is frantically trying to post,” noted the professor in a follow-up tweet. “And this is the highest level ever for ‘Can I change my vote’ (dashes indicate still climbing, see below).”

“Do you think that Facebook and Twitter — in light of the huge number of people searching for ‘Can I change my vote?’ — will post constant public service announcements with links showing users how to change their vote (like they’re doing with their Get-Out-And-Vote PSAs?)” inquired Flor in another follow-up tweet.

Social media platforms have indeed been engaging in heavy Get Out The Vote public service announcements in the weeks leading up to the presidential election — although they do not appear to be informing voters on how they can change their vote if they desire to do so.

