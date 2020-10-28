Mark Zuckerberg Fails to Show Up for Senate Big Tech Hearing Due to Tech Issues

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delayed Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Facebook staffers requested a brief recess after Zuckerberg experienced technical difficulties in trying to connect to the hearing via video chat.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), who chaired Wednesday’s hearing, announced that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was having trouble connecting to the hearing.

“Members should be advised at this point that we are unable to make contact with Mr. Mark Zuckerberg. We are told by Facebook staff that he is alone and attempting to connect with this hearing. They are requesting a five-minute recess at this point to see if that connection can be made,” Sen. Wicker said.

“A most interesting development but we are going to accommodate the request of Facebook employees and see if, within five minutes, we can make contact and proceed,” Wicker added.

After a few minutes, Zuckerberg was successfully able to connect to the hearing. Zuckerberg indicated that he could hear other people speaking, but could not communicate himself.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on Wednesday’s hearing.