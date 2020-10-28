Minnesota State Hosts ‘Processing Election Emotions’ Seminar for Faculty

The Minnesota State University system hosted a webinar for faculty members that are experiencing anxiety over the upcoming presidential election. According to the event’s description: “Faculty who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC) are invited to gather in community on a 90-minute Zoom video call, to discuss issues surrounding the upcoming elections. This BIPOC-focused space is in recognition that the way we negotiate the world — both in and outside the classroom — is fundamentally different from the ways our white counterparts do.”

The event, which is titled “Processing election emotions with acknowledgment, acceptance, and presence,” was held on Tuesday morning. The event was primarily designed to function as an opportunity for minority faculty members to discuss the ways in which the election cycle has impacted them.

On its website, the Academic and Student Affairs office at Minnesota State explained that the 90-minute Zoom video call would discuss the toll that the upcoming presidential election is having on the emotional well-being of faculty members.

Earlier in October, a non-profit called PEN America offered a similar webinar on processing election emotions. That event was focused on the impact of the election on those living in southern states like Georgia.

Breitbart News reported in July 2018 that student leaders at Minnesota State University Moorhead were asked to attend a training session in which they were asked to recognize their privilege.

