Twitter Declares ‘Election Results Might Be Delayed’

Twitter declared on Wednesday that due to the rise in mail-in voting, there might be a delay in the announcement of election results.

“With the increase in voting by mail, there might be a delay in the announcement of election results,” Twitter wrote in an announcement. “This means you could encounter unconfirmed claims that a candidate has won their race.”

Twitter also mentioned news outlets have “historically” projected the winners on election night, but official vote tallies could vary from state to state.

Zach Cohen, a national security reporter at CNN, noted that the announcement arises as “top election security officials” have urged voters to remain calm as it appears likely that the election results will be delayed.

This Twitter banner just appeared at the top of my timeline … it comes as top election security officials have been urging voters to remain patient due indications that election results might be delayed. pic.twitter.com/9KAd2a90nC — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 28, 2020

Twitter’s mail-in voting announcement follows as the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on Section 230 on Wednesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for censorship the New York Post’s story about the Biden family’s alleged corruption. Cruz said:

Two weeks ago, Twitter made the unilateral decision to censor the New York Post, a series of two blockbuster articles, both alleging evidence of corruption against Joe Biden, the first concerning Ukraine, the second concerning Communist China.” Twitter made the decision, number one to prevent users – any user – from sharing those stories. And, number two, you went even further, and blocked the New York Post from sharing on Twitter its own reporting. Why did Twitter make the decision to censor the New York Post? … You can censor the New York Post, you can censor Politico, presumably you can censor the New York Times or any other media outlet. Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you, and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving like a Democratic super-PAC, silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dorsey were also unable to name a single leftist they have censored.

