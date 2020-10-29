U. of Wisconsin-Madison Student Government Votes to Remove ‘Racist’ Abraham Lincoln Statue

The University of Wisconsin-Madison student government recently approved a resolution that calls for the removal of a statue of Abraham Lincoln on campus. The resolution claims that the statue is a “racist remnant” of “white supremacy.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison recently passed a resolution that calls on administrators to remove a statue of Abraham Lincoln. The resolution argues that the statue is a “racist remnant” of “white supremacy.”

The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent, was drafted by student Kevin Jacobson. Jacobson argued that the Lincoln statue should be removed because it was donated by newspaper owner Richard Lloyd Jones, who was controversial for his stances on a number of issues.

“Campus fixtures like the Chamberlin Rock and the Abraham Lincoln statue and other campus buildings named after people who serve as remnants of this school’s history of white supremacy,” the resolution reads.

“In order to create an inclusive and safe environment for all students, campus fixtures with racist remnants should be reevaluated and then removed and/or replaced based on inputs from BIPOC students,” the resolution continues.

