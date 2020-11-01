Biden Campaign Launches ‘Fortnite’ Map Featuring ‘No Malarkey’ Station

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has launched a get-out-the-vote effort in the popular video game Fortnite. The campaign created a custom map within the video game featuring “No Malarkey Station,” a train station where players can play mini-games encouraging them to vote.

Variety reports that just days before the November 3 U.S. Presidential Election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has launched a new get-out-the-vote initiative in the popular video game Fortnite. The Biden-Harris campaign has created a custom map for the video game in “Reboot City’ which encourages players to vote and offers challenges for players to complete that are linked to Biden-Harris platform themes.

The map features a No Malarkey Station where visitors can play six mini-games centered on topics including clean energy, eco-cleanup, and 5G broadband research. The initiative was launched after 90 million Americans have already cast their votes.

Guess what? We just launched our Build Back Better Fortnite map. Check out our #TeamJoe map code: 0215-4511-1823 pic.twitter.com/BHenKlLz38 — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 31, 2020

Biden-Harris Digital Partnerships Director Christian Tom said in a statement to Mashable: “With voting underway and days until Election Day, we are continuing to meet people everywhere they are online and offline with innovative and thoughtful activations.” The Fortnite map is reportedly aimed at “engaging players in a substantive, approachable and fun way to reach and mobilize voters.”

The use of video games as a voter outreach tool has been used by Democratic politicians increasingly lately, this is the second time that the Biden-Harris campaign has created custom video game content to promote the campaign. Previously the campaign launched official designs in the video game Animal Crossing: News Horizons. Recently, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed the video game Among Us on Amazon’s live-streaming platform Twitch.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com