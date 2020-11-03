George Washington U. Warns Students to Prepare for Political Unrest

Administrators at George Washington University are encouraging students to protect themselves from potential political unrest that may follow this week’s presidential election. Students were encouraged to prepare a week’s worth of food and medicine in their rooms in case it is too dangerous for them to go outside.

“Before Tuesday, we recommend that you have at least one week of food, supplies, and medicine for your room. We suggest preparing for the Election Day as you would for a hurricane or snowstorm that would prevent you from going outside for several days to grab food or order takeout,” the email read.

"Before Tuesday, we recommend that you have at least one week of food, supplies, and medicine for your room. We suggest preparing for the Election Day as you would for a hurricane or snowstorm that would prevent you from going outside for several days to grab food or order takeout," the email read.

Steven Healy, a campus safety expert, encouraged students to stay away from the political protests that may erupt this week in Washington DC and other urban cities around the country.

“College students are college students no matter where they are,” Healy said in a comment. “Your geographical setting doesn’t have an impact on your willingness and desire to want to express your thoughts and feelings about the outcome of a particular process. If you’re in an urban area, you have additional considerations than in a suburban or rural area, but I think it all applies.”

“Some turn from peaceful gatherings to violent uprisings,” Healy added. “Clearly there’s a possibility that if major demonstrations occur, normal life could be disrupted, and it’s important to know about that and be prepared as one could be.”

