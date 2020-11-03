Twitter Censors Trump Post on Supreme Court’s Pennsylvania Vote Ruling

Twitter has censored a recent post by President Donald Trump, marking it as “disputed” and stating that it might be “misleading about an election.”

President Trump recently expressed his feelings about a recent Supreme Court ruling on voting in Pennsylvania in a tweet, which Twitter has now marked as “misleading.” Trump stated: “The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Twitter added a label to the tweet which reads: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more.” Twitter users were also unable to reply to the tweet, favorite it, or share it. Many have resorted to posting screenshots of the tweet to share it with followers.

When scrolling through the President’s timeline, users were also unable to see the tweet at all without clicking a warning from Twitter acknowledging that it may be misleading. Twitter has also disabled its retweet feature for some time, forcing users to quote tweet the post if they wanted to share it on their timelines.

Breitbart News reported recently that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had sided with Democrats and the mail-in ballot deadline had been extended for 3 days after the election. AP News reported:

The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order a three-day extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots. And it ruled that the Green Party’s candidate for president did not strictly follow procedures for getting on the ballot in November and cannot appear on it. Ballots that are eligible to be counted must be postmarked by the time polls close and be received by county election boards at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, three days after the Nov. 3 election. Republicans have opposed changing that deadline.

President Donald Trump spoke last night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as he continued to campaign across the nation hitting critical swing states right up until today’s election.

During the rally, President Trump discussed Big Tech companies and its efforts to influence the upcoming presidential election. President Trump stated: “The fake news, and Big Tech, you know Big Tech is getting very dangerous, very dangerous, but it’s one of the reasons we have to win. They have me trending every day on Twitter, trending, they make up these stories, put up these stories, or they take an old story, make it bad.”

Drawing cheers from the packed crowd, President Trump added: “Well they say you can’t win without Big Tech, well we’re going to find out tomorrow, wouldn’t that be wonderful?”

Watch the full rally at Breitbart News here.

