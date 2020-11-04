Journalists, Verified Leftists Melt Down on Social Media over Trump Election Remarks

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a Make America Great Again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Allum Bokhari

President Donald Trump spoke in the early hours of Nov 4, declaring he is on course to win the 2020 election, and promising to take any contested result to the Supreme Court.

Journalists from the corporate media as well as NeverTrump pundits took to Twitter to express their outrage in response.

“This is the equivalent of seizing the radio station and broadcasting propaganda,” wrote podcaster and former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes.

“An outrageous, authoritarian lie,” was CNN White House correspondent John Harwood’s assessment of Trump’s claims of victory.

“This is what dictators do. Stop.” said NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

“This is unbelievable” said Piers Morgan.

“An unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes, & it’s an absolute disgrace,” continued Morgan.

“Disgusting and shameful,” said NeverTrump pundit Jonah Goldberg.

President Trump is “attacking the legal and legitimate voting process,” said NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett.

“President Trump has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election,” said an NPR account.

“If there was ever a moment for Trump’s most shameless enablers—you know who you are—to draw a line and defend the institutions of our country, this would be it,” said MSNBC chief political correspondent Tim Alberta.

“The president is subverting democracy. He is attempting to delegitimize hundreds of thousands of legally cast votes.”

“It’s the worst possible lie from a sitting president, claiming victory before all of the ballots are counted,” said MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene.

“This is why people are boarding up the stores,” said CBS This Morning host Gayle King.

