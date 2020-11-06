Liberal Pressure Groups Urge Twitter to Ban Trump

As votes continue to be counted in the 2020 presidential election, liberal pressure groups are demanding that Twitter ban the account of President Donald Trump.

So too is a Democrat lawmaker, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), as Breitbart News reported yesterday.

Via the Hill:

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the watchdog group Common Cause issued a joint request Thursday for Twitter to temporarily suspend President Trump’s account over the spread of disinformation about the election. The groups sent a joint letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calling for Trump’s account to be suspended over “repeated violations” of the platform’s Civic Integrity Policy. “We fear that, in the absence of action by Twitter, the President may be successful in his goal of delegitimizing the integrity of our democratic processes for many, and not just Twitter users but other voters and members of the public, sowing uncertainty about the voting and elections process, and potentially inciting violence against civil servants or others,” Common Cause president Karen Hobert Flynn and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law executive director Kirsten Clarke wrote.

As votes continue to be counted, Big Tech’s censorship of the president has reached unprecedented levels. As of yesterday, half of President Trump’s posts on Facebook and Twitter had been flagged for “misinformation.”

Twitter’s election-night censorship limited engagement (such as retweets) on the President’s tweets by over 80 percent, according to one analysis.

