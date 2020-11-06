Ted Cruz Blasts Twitter for Censoring Video Alleging Philadelphia Voting Corruption

Twitter deleted a video of a registered Democrat challenging alleged corruption in the voting process at the Philadelphia Convention center after it was shared by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Cruz responded by blasting the company and its CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Now Twitter is censoring the video I forwarded….@jack Does anyone dispute that Philly is keeping ballot observers away, contrary to law? If not, why the Twitter “warning”? https://t.co/zHYaHUpgDD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2020

The Texas Senator, a vocal critic of Big Tech, called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the censorship.

“Now Twitter is censoring the video I forwarded…. @jack Does anyone dispute that Philly is keeping ballot observers away, contrary to law?” asked Sen. Cruz If not, why the Twitter “warning”?”

Registered Dem:

"This is a coup against the President of the United States… I can't believe what I'm seeing right before my eyes. This has nothing to do with Biden or Trump- this has to do with our democracy…there is corruption as the highest level."pic.twitter.com/ofaixmnlYh — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) November 5, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

My name is Brian Mcafferty, I’m a registered Democrat in the city of Philadelphia. Today, I am at the Philadelphia convention center, and I am overseeing the ballot counters. I will let you know, the corruption going on here … they will not allow us within 30 to 100 feet to supervise the ballots being counted. This is a coup against the President of the United States of America, and I want to call out the Mayor of Philadelphia, James Kenney, the Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who tweeted that there’s no way Donald Trump can win the Presidency of the United States of America, and also district attorney Larry Krasner. I can’t believe what I’m seeing right before my eyes. This has nothing to do with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. This has to do with democracy and I will tell you there is corruption at the highest level in the city of Philadelphia.

