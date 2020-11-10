College of William & Mary ‘Tribe for Life’ Group Speaks Out After Pro-Life Display Vandalized

A display constructed by members of a pro-life group at the College of William & Mary was vandalized recently. A chalk art display designed by the group and placed on a reserved area of campus was destroyed by vandals shortly after its creation. Now, leaders from the group are speaking out about political intolerance on campus.

According to a report by the College Fix, a chalk display created by members of a pro-life student group called “Tribe for Life” was destroyed by vandals at the College of William & Mary. Students from the group had obtained permission from the school to use the campus chalkboard for their display. “I AM PRO LIFE,” the display read in large block letters.

The day after the students completed their chalk display, they found that it had been wiped off by a vandal. Chloe Folmar, the president of the college’s Tribe for Life group, said this week that the vandalism reflects a larger trend of political intolerance on campus.

“I think there’s just a level of intolerance for different views that is really unacceptable. If you look at the polling, 50 percent of Americans are pro-life and 50 percent of American women are pro-life as well,” Folmar said. “So it’s just kind of ridiculous to me that people consider themselves advocating for women by being pro-choice but then they’re willing to silence 50 percent of American women on this issue and think nothing of it.”

College of William & Mary’s Director of News and Media, Suzanne Clavet, refused to explicitly condemn the vandals and instead affirmed the university’s commitment to free speech.

“William & Mary’s policies and guidelines are supportive of our community’s rights to free speech and expression,” Clavet wrote. “However, university policy does prohibit harassment, discrimination or retaliation based on a person’s belonging to a protected class.”

Breitbart News reported in December 2018 that officials at the College of William & Mary apologized after one of its benefactors praised Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during a speech the benefactor gave on campus.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.