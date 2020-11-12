350,000 Amazon Ring Doorbells Recalled over Fire Hazard

350,000 Amazon Ring smart doorbells manufactured in China have been recalled after reports of multiple doorbells catching fire, resulting in eight people suffering burns.

Business Insider reports that Amazon-owned Ring is recalling 350,000 smart doorbells in the United States following reports of multiple doorbells catching fire resulting in eight people receiving minor burns. Approximately 350,000 doorbells sold in the U.S. and 8,700 sold in Canada come with a potential fire hazard linked to the devices’ batteries according to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

So far, Amazon has received 23 reports of doorbells catching fire and causing property damage and eight reports of users receiving minor burns, the CPSC stated. The notice published by the CPSC states: “The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.”

Amazon’s Ring division posted a tweet relating to the recall which can be seen below:

#Recall: The battery on @Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) can overheat if punctured during install; Fire and burn risks. Contact Ring for new instructions or go to their app. CONTACT: 800-656-1918, https://t.co/tBX5FNZK30. Full notice: https://t.co/ELGBtMkRmN — Ring (@ring) November 10, 2020

The doorbells cost about $100, were manufactured in China, and were sold on Amazon and Ring’s website from June 2020 through October 2020. The CPSC advised customers to not install the recalled video doorbells and to check the Ring website to see if their device is part of the r recall.

Ring said in a statement that customers did not need to return their devices but should instead contact the company for new installation instructions. “We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions,” Ring’s statement said.

In October, Wired reported that Amazon continues to “push the limits of privacy” with Ring’s surveillance equipment. The leftist technology magazine points out that Amazon and Ring have been “widely criticized for bringing unprecedented surveillance to traditionally semi-private spaces.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com