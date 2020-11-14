Florida High School Fires Principal over Holocaust Denial – Again

The Palm Beach County School Board fired high school Principal William Latson for a second time this week over his refusal to acknowledge that the Holocaust is a historical event in 2018. Latson was fired in 2019 over the remarks before being reinstated this fall.

According to a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, Florida, has lost its principal for the second time in two years. Principal William Latson was fired for a second time this week by the Palm Beach County School Board over an email exchange from 2018 with a parent about the Holocaust.

The school board claims that they received messages from Holocaust survivors around the world that were concerned about Latson’s remarks. This week, the board fired Latson for a second time in response to those remarks.

Breitbart News reported in July 2019 that Latwason was terminated over an email exchange with a parent in which he refused to say that the Holocaust was a “factual, historical” event.

“I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee,” Latson wrote in the email. “I work to expose students to certain things, but not all parents want their students exposed so they will not be and I can’t force that issue,” Latson added. Latson apologized after his email was leaked to a local paper. “I regret that the verbiage that I used when responding to an email message from a parent, one year ago, did not accurately reflect my professional and personal commitment to educating all students about the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Latson wrote in his apology. Despite his apology, Latson was fired by the Palm Beach County School Board in July 2019. However, Breitbart News reported in October that Latson has been reinstated by the school district after a judge argued that the firing was improper. The school district also announced at the time that Latson would be entitled to $152,000 in back pay. Just a few weeks after the reinstatement, Latson is now once again unemployed.

