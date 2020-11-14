U. of Akron Shifting to Remote Classes After Spike in Positive Coronavirus Tests

The University of Akron will shift to remote learning next week due to a small spike in the number of positive coronavirus tests on campus. The University of Akron is one of several schools that will shut down in-person courses this month.

According to a report by the Akron Beacon Journal, the University of Akron will shift back to remote classes next week to mitigate the spread of coronavirus on campus. The university had previously planned to shift back to remote classes following Thanksgiving break.

In a statement, University of Akron Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek said that the decision to shut down in-person classes was made to protect students. The decision was motivated, in part, by an address by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“We have put the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at the forefront of every decision and, given the circumstances and the governor’s message, we believe it is in the best interest of our campus community to move to fully online instruction sooner than originally planned,” Wiencek wrote.

The University of Akron is not the first university to shut down its campus in response to a spike in positive coronavirus tests. Breitbart News reported last week that the University of Connecticut decided to shut down its main campus after the community’s coronavirus positivity rate spiked to one percent.

Breitbart News reported in July that the University of Akron eliminated 97 full-time faculty positions, a decision that was referred to as a “bloodbath” by one current professor.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.