Report: Harvard Petition Demands Campus Ban on Trump Officials

A petition created by students at Harvard University demands that administrators ban Trump administration officials from attending, speaking, or teaching at the university. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary and Harvard Law alumnus Kayleigh McEnany called on university leaders to reject the petition.

According to a report by Fox Business, a group of students at Harvard University is circulating a petition that calls on the university to block Trump administration officials from joining the Harvard community.

The petition reportedly calls on the university to ban all Trump administration officials from attending, speaking, or teaching at the university.

“A group of Harvard students is seeking to ban any Trump administration alum from attending, teaching, or speaking at Harvard, according a Harvard student with direct knowledge,” Fox News’ Charles Gasparino wrote in a tweet.

(1/3) SCOOP via @LJMoynihan: A group of @Harvard students is seeking to ban any Trump administration alum from attending, teaching, or speaking at Harvard, according a Harvard student with direct knowledge. — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 17, 2020

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a graduate of Harvard Law School, urged university officials to reject the petition. “I hope the school administrators rebukes this movement. Academic communities should be bastions of free speech,” McEnany said. “I will happily walk back on campus and challenge this.”

BREAKING: @PressSec responds to our Harvard story: “I hope the school administrators rebukes this movement. Academic communities should be bastions of free speech. I will happily walk back on campus and challenge this.” CC: @CGasparino @DormanInDc @FoxBusiness — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) November 18, 2020

Breitbart News reported in August that the university’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health promoted research by a doctoral student who argued that two plus two can equal five. The university was widely mocked on social media for the claim.

Have you ever thought to yourself, "How do I know that 2+2=4? Why isn't it 2+2+5?" PhD student @kareem_carr talks about numbers and abstraction with @PopMech https://t.co/UIo4MJsgqO @HarvardGSAS — HarvardPublicHealth (@HarvardChanSPH) August 30, 2020

