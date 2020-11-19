UNC Chapel Hill Music Department to Fight Racism with Blogging

The music department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has announced plans to fight racism by starting a blog. According to the school, the blog “alternates between featuring individual BIPOC artists and anti-racism resources, such as a catalog of music by BIPOC artists and a series of blog posts confronting racism and sexism in American music theory.”

According to a report by the College Fix, the music department at UNC-Chapel Hill has launched a blog that will focus on “anti-racism.” The blog is allegedly part of a larger effort by the university to address its history as a “white” university.

The initiative was highlighted last week in a report by UNC-Chapel Hill’s student newspaper. The report claims that the music department’s blog will focus on the musical works of minority musicians.

“The series alternates between featuring individual BIPOC artists and anti-racism resources, such as a catalog of music by BIPOC artists and a series of blog posts confronting racism and sexism in American music theory,” the report reads.

The music department has also created a website that lists “anti-racism music resources.” The site lists various academic studies that claim “systems of music theory” cause “gender and racial oppression.”

Cat Zachary, the communications coordinator for the music department, said that the initiative is part of a larger effort by the university to “reckon” with its legacy as a “historically white university.”

“Particularly as a historically white university and department, it’s important for us to reckon with the past and to work to be better constantly,” Zachary said in a short statement.

Breitbart News reported in August that UNC-Chapel Hill canceled in-person classes shortly after students arrived on campus due to a spike in the number of positive tests. The university announced recently that they will offer classes both on campus and remotely in the spring.

