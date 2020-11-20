Pentagon Advisory Board Fires Google VP Milo Medin

Google VP of Wireless Services Milo Medin has been fired from the Defense Innovation Board, a group of business leaders and academics created by the Obama administration in 2016 to advise the Department of Defense on technological innovation.

A White House source confirmed to Breitbart News that Medin was fired earlier this week. The Google VP’s bio page has been removed from the Department of Defense’s website.

As Breitbart News reported in October, the Defense Innovation Board was a creation of Barack Obama’s defense secretary, Ash Carter, and was from the outset deeply tied to Google:

In 2016, Obama’s Department of Defense created a “Defense Innovation Board” (DIB) chaired by then Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt and also included Milo Medin, Google’s head of Wireless, who is still on it. Schmidt only left the board this month due to term limits. In addition to including members from the high ranks of Google, the revolving door at the Defense Innovation Board also rotates in the opposite direction. In March this year, DIB Executive Director Josh Marcuse left the board to join Google as the head of strategy and innovation for the global public sector. He has since used his position at Google to advocate on 5G policy.

Should Joe Biden be elected president, Google’s top employees and alumni could quickly return to senior roles in the administration. The Financial Times reported earlier this month that Biden wants to appoint Schmidt to lead a tech task force in the White House, triggering swift opposition from left-wing progressives who are raising the alarm about the closeness of Biden to corporate elites.