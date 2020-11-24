Elon Musk Makes $100B in 2020, Becomes World’s Second-Richest Man

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person, behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Musk’s fortune increased an astounding $100 billion this year, from $28 billion to $128 billion.

The Verge reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index now states that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world followed by Musk and Gates.

Musk’s net worth now sits at around $128 billion after it increased by $100 billion this year. Bezos’ net worth is currently reported at around $182 billion leaving a sizable gap between the two. Musk ranked as the 35th richest person in the world on the Billionaire Index in January.

Musk’s rapid net worth increase is mainly driven by Tesla’s share price. The electric vehicle manufacturer currently has a market cap of almost $500 billion after starting 2020 at under $100 billion. Teslas has the highest market cap of any vehicle manufacturer in the world, according to The Guardian, despite producing a fraction of the cars of more established automakers.

This year Tesla plans to produce 500,000 vehicles compared to around 10 million cars from a company such as Toyota. Three-quarters of Musk’s net worth reportedly consists of Tesla shares, Bloomberg states.

