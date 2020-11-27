U. of South Florida Celebrates Thanksgiving by Claiming Campus Is Built on Native American Land

The University of South Florida acknowledged this week that its Tampa Bay campus is located on land that was previously owned by Native American communities. The university’s anthropology released a statement intended to coincide with Thanksgiving that claims: “As a Department, we recognize the historical and continuing impacts of colonization on Indigenous communities, their resilience in the face of colonial and state sponsored violence, and fully support Indigenous Sovereignty.”

The university’s department of anthropology released a statement this week to recognize the university’s use of Native American land. The statement was released this week to bring attention to the alleged inaccuracies that the department claims are present in many historical depictions of the First Thanksgiving.

“As a Department, we recognize the historical and continuing impacts of colonization on Indigenous communities, their resilience in the face of colonial and state sponsored violence, and fully support Indigenous Sovereignty. We will continue work to be more accountable to the needs of American Indian and Indigenous peoples.”

The university’s spokesperson, Althea Paul, said that the university is working with the department of anthropology to honor the legacy of the Native American communities that previously occupied the land.

“The University of South Florida values faculty efforts focused on diversity and inclusion,” Paul said. “We appreciate the Department of Anthropology’s initiative to acknowledge this important part of our history and pay respect to the Indigenous communities who came before us.”

