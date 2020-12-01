Facebook Wants to Help Biden Administration with Coronavirus Vaccine Response

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is ready to help a potential Biden administration with its coronavirus vaccine response.

Mark Zuckerberg said in a livestreamed interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci that Facebook is trying to work with Joe Biden regarding how the social media giant can help a potential Biden administration with a response to the Chinese coronavirus.

The Facebook CEO mentioned a “push around authoritative information on vaccines,” but did not go on to elaborate on what that would entail.

“You and the rest of the government have an important job ahead,” Zuckerberg told Fauci during the interview.

“I know our team at Facebook has already reached out to the incoming administration to help with the COVID response in any way that we can,” continued Zuckerberg. “I’m sure there will be a few important things that we can do together.”

“We’re already planning a push around authoritative information on vaccines,” added the Facebook CEO, before transitioning on to another topic.

The Financial Times recently reported that Facebook is planning a major push to encourage the site’s users to get a coronavirus vaccine — as well as incentivize users to share content related to the Paris climate agreement.

In October, Facebook announced that it would ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations, as well as run an information campaign to encourage users to get flu shots.

